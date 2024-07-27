O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC Has $1.04 Million Stake in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (NASDAQ:ACWI)

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC reduced its stake in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (NASDAQ:ACWI – Free Report) by 37.4% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 9,455 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,639 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF were worth $1,041,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cibc World Markets Corp acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $356,195,000. OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd increased its position in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 211.0% in the 4th quarter. OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd now owns 3,353,748 shares of the company’s stock worth $341,244,000 after buying an additional 2,275,450 shares during the period. P E Global LLC bought a new position in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $260,755,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 47.0% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,626,845 shares of the company’s stock worth $165,564,000 after buying an additional 520,359 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 19.5% in the fourth quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 1,281,020 shares of the company’s stock valued at $130,369,000 after acquiring an additional 209,210 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 61.52% of the company’s stock.

iShares MSCI ACWI ETF Trading Up 1.2 %

Shares of ACWI stock opened at $112.77 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.74 and a beta of 0.93. iShares MSCI ACWI ETF has a 1 year low of $88.33 and a 1 year high of $116.81. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $112.88 and its 200 day simple moving average is $108.72.

iShares MSCI ACWI ETF Announces Dividend

About iShares MSCI ACWI ETF

The business also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 11th were issued a dividend of $0.9354 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 11th.

The iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (ACWI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI AC World index. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of large- and mid-cap global stocks, covering 85% of the developed and emerging markets capitalization. ACWI was launched on Mar 26, 2008 and is managed by BlackRock.

