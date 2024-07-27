O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC Has $1.06 Million Position in Ituran Location and Control Ltd. (NASDAQ:ITRN)

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Ituran Location and Control Ltd. (NASDAQ:ITRN – Free Report) by 7.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 37,966 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,469 shares during the quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC owned about 0.19% of Ituran Location and Control worth $1,062,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC acquired a new position in Ituran Location and Control in the 4th quarter valued at $275,000. Inlet Private Wealth LLC grew its holdings in Ituran Location and Control by 259.8% in the 4th quarter. Inlet Private Wealth LLC now owns 132,950 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,622,000 after buying an additional 96,000 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in Ituran Location and Control by 90.5% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 7,324 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $200,000 after buying an additional 3,479 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its holdings in Ituran Location and Control by 149.9% in the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 5,979 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $163,000 after buying an additional 3,586 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Semanteon Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Ituran Location and Control in the 4th quarter valued at $217,000. 94.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ ITRN opened at $26.49 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $25.91 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $26.30. Ituran Location and Control Ltd. has a one year low of $24.01 and a one year high of $31.01. The firm has a market cap of $526.89 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.60 and a beta of 1.16.

Ituran Location and Control ( NASDAQ:ITRN Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter. Ituran Location and Control had a return on equity of 28.58% and a net margin of 15.30%. The firm had revenue of $85.03 million for the quarter.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 2nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 18th were issued a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.89%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 18th. Ituran Location and Control’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 62.40%.

Ituran Location and Control Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides location based telematics services and machine-to-machine telematics products. It operates through two segments, Telematics Services and Telematics Products. The Telematics services segment offers stolen vehicle recovery and tracking services, which enables to locate, track, and recover stolen vehicles for its subscribers; fleet management services that enable corporate and individual customers to track and manage their vehicles in real time; and locator services that allow customers to protect valuable merchandise and equipment.

