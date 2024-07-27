O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC Has $1.17 Million Stock Holdings in Immersion Co. (NASDAQ:IMMR)

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lessened its position in Immersion Co. (NASDAQ:IMMR – Free Report) by 10.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 156,556 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 17,345 shares during the quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.49% of Immersion worth $1,171,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in shares of Immersion during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,285,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Immersion by 80.0% during the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 224,598 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,586,000 after purchasing an additional 99,853 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new position in shares of Immersion during the 4th quarter worth approximately $442,000. Gallacher Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Immersion during the 4th quarter worth approximately $420,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Immersion during the 1st quarter worth approximately $382,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.57% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ IMMR opened at $13.51 on Friday. Immersion Co. has a 12 month low of $5.94 and a 12 month high of $13.62. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $10.53 and a 200-day moving average of $8.42. The company has a market capitalization of $430.29 million, a P/E ratio of 9.86 and a beta of 1.50.

Immersion ( NASDAQ:IMMR Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The software maker reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59. The firm had revenue of $43.85 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.94 million. Immersion had a return on equity of 24.50% and a net margin of 62.74%. Analysts predict that Immersion Co. will post 1.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 26th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 8th were given a dividend of $0.045 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 8th. This represents a $0.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.33%. Immersion’s payout ratio is 13.14%.

In other news, CFO J Michael Dodson sold 4,947 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.68, for a total transaction of $52,833.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 45,053 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $481,166.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 5.50% of the company’s stock.

IMMR has been the subject of several research analyst reports. BWS Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 target price on shares of Immersion in a research note on Monday, July 1st. StockNews.com upgraded Immersion from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 17th.

Immersion Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the creation, design, development, and licensing of haptic technologies that allow people to use their sense of touch to engage with and experience various digital products in North America, Europe, and Asia. The company provides technology, patent, and combined licenses.

