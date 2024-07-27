O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC Has $1.20 Million Stake in AECOM (NYSE:ACM)

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of AECOM (NYSE:ACM – Free Report) by 2.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,242 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 332 shares during the quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC’s holdings in AECOM were worth $1,201,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ACM. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its stake in AECOM by 112.2% during the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 8,997 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $832,000 after acquiring an additional 4,758 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates grew its holdings in shares of AECOM by 5.4% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 33,923 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,136,000 after purchasing an additional 1,740 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of AECOM by 85.4% during the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 27,325 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,526,000 after purchasing an additional 12,589 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of AECOM by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 4,522 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $418,000 after purchasing an additional 177 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pallas Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of AECOM during the fourth quarter worth about $340,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.41% of the company’s stock.

NYSE ACM opened at $90.23 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.28 billion, a P/E ratio of -1,002.56, a PEG ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.17. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $87.59 and a 200 day simple moving average of $90.37. AECOM has a 12 month low of $74.40 and a 12 month high of $98.72. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88.

AECOM ( NYSE:ACM Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The construction company reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $3.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.80 billion. AECOM had a negative net margin of 0.09% and a positive return on equity of 22.73%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.92 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that AECOM will post 4.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 19th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 3rd were given a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.98%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, July 3rd. AECOM’s dividend payout ratio is presently -977.78%.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Truist Financial reduced their price target on AECOM from $113.00 to $107.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Citigroup reduced their price target on AECOM from $116.00 to $104.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 22nd. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on AECOM from $110.00 to $96.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 8th. KeyCorp reduced their target price on AECOM from $105.00 to $94.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. Finally, UBS Group upped their target price on AECOM from $105.00 to $106.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, AECOM has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $101.88.

In other news, Director Douglas Stotlar sold 7,179 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.51, for a total transaction of $671,308.29. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 34,667 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,241,711.17. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.42% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

AECOM, together with its subsidiaries, provides professional infrastructure consulting services worldwide. It operates in three segments: Americas, International, and AECOM Capital. The company offers planning, consulting, architectural and engineering design, construction and program management, and investment and development services to public and private clients.

