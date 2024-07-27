O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC Has $1.26 Million Holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ)

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ – Free Report) by 15.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 19,913 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,608 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF were worth $1,261,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,633 shares of the company’s stock worth $483,000 after acquiring an additional 159 shares during the period. Financial Counselors Inc. raised its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 36,093 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,234,000 after acquiring an additional 179 shares during the period. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO raised its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 15.6% in the 4th quarter. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO now owns 1,389 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,000 after acquiring an additional 187 shares during the period. McLean Asset Management Corp raised its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. McLean Asset Management Corp now owns 14,761 shares of the company’s stock worth $935,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares during the period. Finally, Strategic Blueprint LLC raised its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC now owns 14,394 shares of the company’s stock worth $891,000 after acquiring an additional 198 shares during the period.

iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF Stock Performance

NASDAQ:SCZ opened at $63.72 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $63.20 and its 200-day moving average is $62.17. iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $52.21 and a 52-week high of $64.87. The company has a market cap of $9.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.38 and a beta of 0.96.

iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF Dividend Announcement

About iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF

The business also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 11th were issued a dividend of $0.8991 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 11th.

