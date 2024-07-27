O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC Has $995,000 Stock Position in Global Ship Lease, Inc. (NYSE:GSL)

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lessened its stake in Global Ship Lease, Inc. (NYSE:GSL – Free Report) by 2.9% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 48,990 shares of the shipping company’s stock after selling 1,483 shares during the quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Global Ship Lease were worth $995,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in GSL. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. lifted its stake in Global Ship Lease by 235.9% in the fourth quarter. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. now owns 1,564,165 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $31,002,000 after acquiring an additional 1,098,558 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd acquired a new stake in Global Ship Lease in the 4th quarter valued at about $21,588,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets grew its holdings in Global Ship Lease by 287.1% during the fourth quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 94,823 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $1,879,000 after purchasing an additional 70,329 shares during the period. Quadrature Capital Ltd acquired a new position in Global Ship Lease during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,261,000. Finally, ARGA Investment Management LP bought a new stake in Global Ship Lease in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,227,000. 50.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Global Ship Lease Stock Performance

Shares of GSL stock opened at $25.46 on Friday. Global Ship Lease, Inc. has a 52 week low of $16.80 and a 52 week high of $30.32. The company has a market capitalization of $895.76 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $27.93 and a 200 day simple moving average of $23.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.24.

Global Ship Lease Dividend Announcement

Global Ship Lease ( NYSE:GSL Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 16th. The shipping company reported $2.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.34 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $179.56 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $170.70 million. Global Ship Lease had a return on equity of 29.44% and a net margin of 46.30%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Global Ship Lease, Inc. will post 9.52 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 24th were issued a $0.375 dividend. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.89%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 23rd. Global Ship Lease’s dividend payout ratio is 16.95%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. StockNews.com downgraded Global Ship Lease from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on Global Ship Lease from $26.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 16th.

Global Ship Lease Profile

Global Ship Lease, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in owning and chartering of containerships under fixed-rate charters to container shipping companies worldwide. As of March 11, 2024, it owned 68 mid-sized and smaller containerships, ranging from 2,207 to 11,040 twenty-foot equivalent unit (TEU), with an aggregate capacity of 375,406 TEU.

