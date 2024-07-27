O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC Increases Stake in Innoviva, Inc. (NASDAQ:INVA)

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Innoviva, Inc. (NASDAQ:INVA – Free Report) by 108.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 73,066 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 38,080 shares during the quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC owned about 0.12% of Innoviva worth $1,114,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. SageView Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in Innoviva in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,555,000. Baader Bank Aktiengesellschaft acquired a new position in Innoviva in the 4th quarter worth approximately $257,000. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in Innoviva in the 4th quarter worth approximately $4,663,000. CWA Asset Management Group LLC acquired a new position in Innoviva in the 4th quarter worth approximately $4,070,000. Finally, Gerber LLC acquired a new position in Innoviva in the 4th quarter worth approximately $550,000. 99.12% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on INVA. Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on shares of Innoviva in a report on Tuesday, June 18th. They issued an “overweight” rating on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Innoviva from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday.

Shares of NASDAQ INVA opened at $18.55 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.36 and a beta of 0.57. Innoviva, Inc. has a 12 month low of $12.22 and a 12 month high of $18.70. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $16.35 and its 200-day simple moving average is $15.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 10.42 and a quick ratio of 9.17.

Innoviva (NASDAQ:INVA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The biotechnology company reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $77.50 million for the quarter. Innoviva had a net margin of 58.21% and a return on equity of 28.94%. Analysts expect that Innoviva, Inc. will post 1.09 EPS for the current year.

Innoviva, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of pharmaceutical products in the United States and internationally. The company's products include RELVAR/BREO ELLIPTA, a once-daily combination medicine consisting of a LABA, vilanterol (VI), an inhaled corticosteroid (ICS), and fluticasone furoate; ANORO ELLIPTA, a once-daily medicine combining a long-acting muscarinic antagonist (LAMA) and umeclidinium bromide (UMEC) with a LABA, VI; GIAPREZA (angiotensin II), a vasoconstrictor to increase blood pressure in adults with septic or other distributive shock; XERAVA (eravacycline) for the treatment of complicated intra-abdominal infections in adults; and XACDURO, a beta lactamase inhibitor for the treatment of hospital-acquired bacterial pneumonia and ventilator-associated bacterial pneumonia.

