O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG)

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG – Free Report) by 17.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 9,396 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,382 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Datadog were worth $1,161,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Spire Wealth Management lifted its position in shares of Datadog by 2,148.5% during the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 5,329 shares of the company’s stock valued at $694,000 after buying an additional 5,092 shares in the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC lifted its position in shares of Datadog by 47.8% during the 4th quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 193,390 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,505,000 after buying an additional 62,533 shares in the last quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA purchased a new position in shares of Datadog during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,083,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its position in shares of Datadog by 31.3% during the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,733,448 shares of the company’s stock valued at $331,786,000 after buying an additional 651,244 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zevenbergen Capital Investments LLC raised its stake in Datadog by 5.6% in the 4th quarter. Zevenbergen Capital Investments LLC now owns 165,405 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,077,000 after purchasing an additional 8,830 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.29% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Datadog stock opened at $118.31 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $121.23 and a 200 day moving average of $123.95. Datadog, Inc. has a 12 month low of $77.81 and a 12 month high of $138.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 369.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 38.63 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 3.43 and a quick ratio of 3.43.

Datadog ( NASDAQ:DDOG Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by $0.20. Datadog had a return on equity of 7.48% and a net margin of 5.11%. The company had revenue of $611.25 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $589.97 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Datadog, Inc. will post 0.32 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Olivier Pomel sold 85,637 shares of Datadog stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.41, for a total value of $10,739,736.17. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 337,247 shares in the company, valued at approximately $42,294,146.27. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CEO Olivier Pomel sold 85,637 shares of Datadog stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.41, for a total value of $10,739,736.17. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 337,247 shares in the company, valued at approximately $42,294,146.27. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO Adam Blitzer sold 11,946 shares of Datadog stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.45, for a total value of $1,307,489.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 236,640 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,900,248. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 857,606 shares of company stock worth $103,799,779. 11.78% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

DDOG has been the subject of several recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised Datadog from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $130.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. Robert W. Baird raised Datadog from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $130.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $165.00 price objective on shares of Datadog in a research note on Thursday, June 27th. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $152.00 price objective on shares of Datadog in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. Finally, JMP Securities raised Datadog to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, twenty-eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $138.21.

Datadog, Inc operates an observability and security platform for cloud applications in North America and internationally. The company's products comprise infrastructure and application performance monitoring, log management, digital experience monitoring, continuous profiler, database monitoring, data streams and universal service monitoring, network monitoring, incident management, workflow automation, observability pipelines, cloud cost and cloud security management, application security management, cloud SIEM, sensitive data scanner, and CI visibility.

