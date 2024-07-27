O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC Invests $1.23 Million in Algoma Steel Group Inc. (NASDAQ:ASTL)

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Algoma Steel Group Inc. (NASDAQ:ASTL – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 144,029 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,229,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.14% of Algoma Steel Group as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bracebridge Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Algoma Steel Group by 11.4% during the 1st quarter. Bracebridge Capital LLC now owns 487,931 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,143,000 after buying an additional 50,000 shares in the last quarter. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Algoma Steel Group by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. now owns 9,758,398 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,849,000 after purchasing an additional 134,919 shares in the last quarter. MMCAP International Inc. SPC raised its holdings in shares of Algoma Steel Group by 152.2% in the 1st quarter. MMCAP International Inc. SPC now owns 7,789,470 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,133,000 after purchasing an additional 4,700,510 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Algoma Steel Group by 63.1% in the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 409,658 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,485,000 after purchasing an additional 158,526 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in shares of Algoma Steel Group by 6.1% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 196,107 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,672,000 after purchasing an additional 11,300 shares in the last quarter. 72.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ ASTL opened at $8.67 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 2.95 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $7.63 and its 200 day moving average price is $8.00. The company has a market capitalization of $902.72 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.97 and a beta of 1.47. Algoma Steel Group Inc. has a 12 month low of $6.34 and a 12 month high of $10.25.

Algoma Steel Group ( NASDAQ:ASTL Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Saturday, June 22nd. The company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by $0.08. Algoma Steel Group had a net margin of 3.81% and a return on equity of 7.01%. The firm had revenue of $460.35 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $439.82 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.14) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Algoma Steel Group Inc. will post -0.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 19th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 2nd were given a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.31%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, July 2nd. Algoma Steel Group’s payout ratio is currently 64.52%.

About Algoma Steel Group

Algoma Steel Group Inc produces and sells steel products primarily in North America. The company provides flat/sheet steel products, including temper rolling, cold rolled, hot-rolled pickled and oiled products, floor plate, and cut-to-length products for the automotive industry, hollow structural product manufacturers, and the light manufacturing and transportation industries; and plate steel products that consist of rolled, hot-rolled, and heat-treated for use in the construction or manufacture of railcars, buildings, bridges, off-highway equipment, storage tanks, ships, and military applications.

