O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC Makes New $1.20 Million Investment in Nextracker Inc. (NASDAQ:NXT)

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Nextracker Inc. (NASDAQ:NXT – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 21,307 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,199,000.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. increased its position in shares of Nextracker by 153.7% during the 1st quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 12,626 shares of the company’s stock valued at $710,000 after purchasing an additional 7,650 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd boosted its holdings in Nextracker by 29,300.0% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 882 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 879 shares during the period. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC purchased a new position in Nextracker during the 1st quarter valued at $72,000. Edgestream Partners L.P. purchased a new position in Nextracker during the 1st quarter valued at $235,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Nextracker by 166.1% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,531,526 shares of the company’s stock valued at $705,149,000 after acquiring an additional 7,821,368 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 67.41% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NXT opened at $47.28 on Friday. Nextracker Inc. has a 52 week low of $32.14 and a 52 week high of $62.31. The company has a quick ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The company has a market capitalization of $6.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.07 and a beta of 2.51. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $51.78 and its 200-day moving average price is $51.29.

Nextracker ( NASDAQ:NXT Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 14th. The company reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.38. Nextracker had a negative return on equity of 13.70% and a net margin of 12.25%. The firm had revenue of $736.52 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $681.03 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Nextracker Inc. will post 2.62 EPS for the current year.

NXT has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Barclays dropped their price objective on Nextracker from $63.00 to $61.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. Scotiabank lowered their target price on Nextracker from $55.00 to $50.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 29th. Susquehanna started coverage on Nextracker in a report on Friday, June 28th. They issued a “positive” rating and a $59.00 target price for the company. Guggenheim lowered their target price on Nextracker from $73.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Nextracker from $63.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $59.17.

In other Nextracker news, insider Bruce Ledesma sold 12,135 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.91, for a total transaction of $532,847.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 17,387 shares in the company, valued at $763,463.17. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Nextracker Inc, an energy solutions company, provides solar tracker and software solutions for utility-scale and ground-mounted distributed generation solar projects worldwide. The company offers tracking solutions, which includes NX Horizon, a solar tracking solution; NX Gemini, a two-in-portrait format tracker, which holds two rows of solar panels along the central support beam; and NX Horizon-XTR, a terrain-following tracker designed to expand the addressable market for trackers on sites with sloped, uneven, and challenging terrain.

