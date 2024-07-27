O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC Purchases 1,177 Shares of Tempur Sealy International, Inc. (NYSE:TPX)

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its position in Tempur Sealy International, Inc. (NYSE:TPX – Free Report) by 6.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 19,493 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,177 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Tempur Sealy International were worth $1,108,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Linonia Partnership LP bought a new stake in shares of Tempur Sealy International during the 4th quarter worth about $121,445,000. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Tempur Sealy International during the 4th quarter worth about $121,329,000. Browning West LP boosted its holdings in shares of Tempur Sealy International by 7.0% during the 4th quarter. Browning West LP now owns 12,611,189 shares of the company’s stock worth $642,792,000 after buying an additional 820,200 shares during the period. Forest Avenue Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Tempur Sealy International during the 4th quarter worth about $20,454,000. Finally, Goodnow Investment Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Tempur Sealy International by 47.9% during the 4th quarter. Goodnow Investment Group LLC now owns 773,677 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,434,000 after buying an additional 250,407 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 99.86% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently commented on TPX shares. Truist Financial reduced their target price on shares of Tempur Sealy International from $65.00 to $58.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $61.00 price objective on shares of Tempur Sealy International in a research note on Wednesday, July 3rd. Finally, Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $55.00 price objective on shares of Tempur Sealy International in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Tempur Sealy International has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $60.14.

Shares of NYSE:TPX opened at $52.33 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $49.37 and a 200-day moving average of $51.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.09 billion, a PE ratio of 25.91, a PEG ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.74. Tempur Sealy International, Inc. has a 12 month low of $36.12 and a 12 month high of $57.13.

Tempur Sealy International (NYSE:TPX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.21 billion. Tempur Sealy International had a net margin of 7.32% and a return on equity of 168.59%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.53 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Tempur Sealy International, Inc. will post 2.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 16th were given a $0.13 dividend. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.99%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 15th. Tempur Sealy International’s payout ratio is presently 25.74%.

Tempur Sealy International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, distributes, and retails bedding products in the United States and internationally. It provides mattresses, foundations and adjustable foundations, and adjustable bases, as well as other products comprising pillows, mattress covers, sheets, cushions, and various other accessories and comfort products under the Tempur-Pedic, Sealy, Stearns & Foster, Sealy, and Cocoon by Sealy brand names.

