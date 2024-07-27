O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC Purchases 404 Shares of Tetra Tech, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEK)

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Tetra Tech, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEK – Free Report) by 7.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,742 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 404 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Tetra Tech were worth $1,061,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Tetra Tech in the 4th quarter worth approximately $96,655,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Tetra Tech by 16,621.9% in the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 221,064 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $36,902,000 after buying an additional 219,742 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group grew its stake in Tetra Tech by 320.6% in the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 164,503 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $27,460,000 after buying an additional 125,390 shares in the last quarter. Robeco Schweiz AG boosted its stake in shares of Tetra Tech by 26.5% in the 1st quarter. Robeco Schweiz AG now owns 299,389 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $55,300,000 after purchasing an additional 62,699 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Tetra Tech by 393.0% in the 4th quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 58,080 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $9,695,000 after purchasing an additional 46,300 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.89% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Leslie L. Shoemaker sold 11,161 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $211.83, for a total value of $2,364,234.63. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 74,887 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,863,313.21. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.61% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

TTEK has been the subject of a number of research reports. KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of Tetra Tech from $231.00 to $234.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. Maxim Group increased their price target on shares of Tetra Tech from $234.00 to $268.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 16th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $233.00 price target on shares of Tetra Tech in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Tetra Tech from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 19th. Finally, Northcoast Research upgraded shares of Tetra Tech from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $225.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Tetra Tech presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $236.60.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on TTEK

Tetra Tech Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ TTEK opened at $210.55 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $208.25 and its 200-day moving average price is $191.49. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The company has a market cap of $11.26 billion, a PE ratio of 42.62 and a beta of 0.93. Tetra Tech, Inc. has a 52-week low of $143.35 and a 52-week high of $221.40.

Tetra Tech (NASDAQ:TTEK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The industrial products company reported $1.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $1.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.03 billion. Tetra Tech had a net margin of 5.36% and a return on equity of 21.16%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.17 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Tetra Tech, Inc. will post 6.22 EPS for the current year.

Tetra Tech Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 31st. Investors of record on Monday, May 20th were issued a $0.29 dividend. This is an increase from Tetra Tech’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 17th. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.55%. Tetra Tech’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.48%.

Tetra Tech Profile

(Free Report)

Tetra Tech, Inc provides consulting and engineering services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Government Services Group (GSG) and Commercial/International Services Group (CIG). The GSG segment offers early data collection and monitoring, data analysis and information management, science and engineering applied research, engineering design, project management, and operations and maintenance services; and climate change and energy management consulting, as well as greenhouse gas inventory assessment, certification, reduction, and management services.

Featured Stories

