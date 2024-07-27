O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC Purchases 445 Shares of iShares Micro-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWC)

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its position in iShares Micro-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWC – Free Report) by 5.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 9,339 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 445 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Micro-Cap ETF were worth $1,132,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Texas Yale Capital Corp. lifted its stake in iShares Micro-Cap ETF by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Texas Yale Capital Corp. now owns 13,280 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,609,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares during the last quarter. Endowment Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares Micro-Cap ETF by 14.3% in the first quarter. Endowment Wealth Management Inc. now owns 6,308 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $765,000 after buying an additional 791 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Micro-Cap ETF by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 47,116 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $5,710,000 after acquiring an additional 1,860 shares during the period. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Micro-Cap ETF by 24.2% during the 1st quarter. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC now owns 2,996 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $363,000 after acquiring an additional 584 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC raised its stake in iShares Micro-Cap ETF by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 78,074 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $8,815,000 after acquiring an additional 3,275 shares during the period.

iShares Micro-Cap ETF Price Performance

IWC stock opened at $129.25 on Friday. iShares Micro-Cap ETF has a one year low of $90.70 and a one year high of $130.41. The stock has a market cap of $949.99 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.47 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $117.12 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $115.89.

About iShares Micro-Cap ETF

iShares Micro-Cap ETF, formerly iShares Russell Microcap Index Fund, is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Microcap Index (the Index). The Index measures the microcap sector of the United States equity market.

