O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC Raises Holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV)

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV – Free Report) by 37.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 22,443 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,064 shares during the quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF were worth $1,124,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Cynosure Group LLC raised its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 8.4% in the 1st quarter. Cynosure Group LLC now owns 257,183 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,885,000 after acquiring an additional 19,983 shares in the last quarter. Retirement Financial Solutions LLC increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 9.4% in the first quarter. Retirement Financial Solutions LLC now owns 326,364 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,351,000 after purchasing an additional 27,980 shares during the period. Rodgers & Associates LTD boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 0.4% in the first quarter. Rodgers & Associates LTD now owns 501,228 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,112,000 after buying an additional 2,136 shares during the last quarter. Truepoint Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF in the first quarter worth about $519,000. Finally, Horizon Family Wealth Inc. boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 1.2% in the first quarter. Horizon Family Wealth Inc. now owns 93,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,689,000 after buying an additional 1,107 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of SPYV opened at $50.77 on Friday. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF has a 12 month low of $39.51 and a 12 month high of $51.27. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $49.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is $48.53. The firm has a market cap of $22.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.09 and a beta of 0.81.

About SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF

SPDR S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Value ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Value Index. The S&P 500 Value Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector in the United States equity market. The Index consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics based on book value to price ratio; earnings to price ratio, and sales to price ratio.

