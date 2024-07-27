O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC Raises Stock Position in Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR)

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR – Free Report) by 9.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 27,362 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,270 shares during the quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Ventas were worth $1,191,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Manchester Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Ventas by 77.9% in the fourth quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 514 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. First Financial Corp IN bought a new position in Ventas in the first quarter worth approximately $30,000. Gradient Investments LLC raised its position in Ventas by 82.7% in the fourth quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 718 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 325 shares during the period. EdgeRock Capital LLC bought a new position in Ventas in the fourth quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Pacific Capital Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Ventas in the fourth quarter worth approximately $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.18% of the company’s stock.

VTR has been the topic of several recent research reports. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Ventas from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Ventas from $46.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on shares of Ventas from $53.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. Finally, Scotiabank raised their price objective on shares of Ventas from $47.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 16th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $51.92.

In related news, Director Walter C. Rakowich sold 2,145 shares of Ventas stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.40, for a total transaction of $103,818.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 26,031 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,259,900.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, CAO Gregory R. Liebbe sold 14,625 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.70, for a total transaction of $697,612.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 12,524 shares in the company, valued at approximately $597,394.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Walter C. Rakowich sold 2,145 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.40, for a total transaction of $103,818.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 26,031 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,259,900.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 35,270 shares of company stock valued at $1,672,966. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:VTR opened at $53.76 on Friday. Ventas, Inc. has a 52 week low of $39.33 and a 52 week high of $54.51. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $50.75 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $46.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 0.63 and a quick ratio of 0.63.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 18th. Investors of record on Monday, July 1st were paid a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 1st. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.35%. Ventas’s dividend payout ratio is presently -947.32%.

Ventas Inc (NYSE: VTR) is a leading S&P 500 real estate investment trust focused on delivering strong, sustainable shareholder returns by enabling exceptional environments that benefit a large and growing aging population. The Company's growth is fueled by its senior housing communities, which provide valuable services to residents and enable them to thrive in supported environments.

