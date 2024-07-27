O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC Sells 184 Shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:PAC)

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC decreased its position in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:PAC – Free Report) by 2.8% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 6,433 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 184 shares during the quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico were worth $1,050,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico alerts:

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of PAC. UMB Bank n.a. acquired a new position in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $32,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico by 112.3% during the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 276 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 146 shares in the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. bought a new position in Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico in the first quarter valued at approximately $119,000. Blue Trust Inc. raised its position in Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico by 19.3% during the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 685 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $113,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sanders Morris Harris LLC bought a new stake in Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico during the first quarter worth $261,000. 11.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico Trading Up 1.4 %

Shares of PAC stock opened at $160.30 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.13. Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico, S.A.B. de C.V. has a fifty-two week low of $107.25 and a fifty-two week high of $197.31. The company has a market cap of $8.10 billion, a PE ratio of 14.31, a P/E/G ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 1.46. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $167.39 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $163.77.

Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico Increases Dividend

About Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico

The firm also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 22nd will be given a $3.8657 dividend. This represents a yield of 4.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 22nd. This is a boost from Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico’s previous semi-annual dividend of $2.09. Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico’s payout ratio is currently 33.84%.

(Free Report)

Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico, SAB. de C.V., together with its subsidiaries, holds concessions to develop, operate, and manage airports in Mexico and Jamaica. The company operates twelve international airports in Guadalajara and Tijuana areas, Mexico; and two international airports in Montego Bay, Jamaica.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PAC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:PAC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.