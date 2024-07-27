O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC Sells 4,623 Shares of The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM)

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC reduced its holdings in The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM – Free Report) by 34.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 8,836 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,623 shares during the quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC’s holdings in J. M. Smucker were worth $1,112,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get J. M. Smucker alerts:

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of SJM. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of J. M. Smucker in the fourth quarter worth about $157,077,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its holdings in shares of J. M. Smucker by 21,858.1% in the fourth quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 680,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,027,000 after acquiring an additional 677,600 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of J. M. Smucker by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,471,395 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,702,515,000 after acquiring an additional 518,433 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of J. M. Smucker by 12,722.3% in the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 334,022 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,214,000 after acquiring an additional 331,417 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Champlain Investment Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of J. M. Smucker by 29.0% in the first quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,457,995 shares of the company’s stock worth $183,518,000 after acquiring an additional 327,680 shares in the last quarter. 81.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com raised J. M. Smucker from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Barclays dropped their target price on J. M. Smucker from $132.00 to $123.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 10th. TD Cowen dropped their target price on J. M. Smucker from $140.00 to $135.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 7th. Argus dropped their target price on J. M. Smucker from $150.00 to $135.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 13th. Finally, DA Davidson dropped their target price on J. M. Smucker from $132.00 to $126.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 10th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $132.64.

Insider Activity at J. M. Smucker

In related news, CEO Mark T. Smucker sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.16, for a total value of $1,101,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 78,757 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,675,871.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 3.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

J. M. Smucker Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE SJM opened at $118.19 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The J. M. Smucker Company has a 12 month low of $105.69 and a 12 month high of $153.00. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $112.10 and a 200-day moving average of $118.66. The company has a market capitalization of $12.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.60, a P/E/G ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 0.25.

J. M. Smucker (NYSE:SJM – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, June 6th. The company reported $2.66 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.32 by $0.34. J. M. Smucker had a return on equity of 14.15% and a net margin of 9.10%. The company had revenue of $2.21 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.24 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.64 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that The J. M. Smucker Company will post 10.06 EPS for the current year.

J. M. Smucker Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, August 16th will be paid a $1.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 16th. This is an increase from J. M. Smucker’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.06. This represents a $4.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.66%. J. M. Smucker’s payout ratio is 59.55%.

J. M. Smucker Company Profile

(Free Report)

The J. M. Smucker Company manufactures and markets branded food and beverage products worldwide. It operates in three segments: U.S. Retail Pet Foods, U.S. Retail Coffee, and U.S. Retail Consumer Foods. The company offers mainstream roast, ground, single serve, and premium coffee; peanut butter and specialty spreads; fruit spreads, toppings, and syrups; jelly products; nut mix products; shortening and oils; frozen sandwiches and snacks; pet food and pet snacks; and foodservice hot beverage, foodservice portion control, and flour products, as well as dog and cat food, frozen handheld products, juices and beverages, and baking mixes and ingredients.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for J. M. Smucker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for J. M. Smucker and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.