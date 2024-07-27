O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC Sells 75,574 Shares of TransAlta Co. (NYSE:TAC)

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC reduced its stake in TransAlta Co. (NYSE:TAC – Free Report) (TSE:TA) by 30.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 171,256 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 75,574 shares during the quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC owned 0.06% of TransAlta worth $1,099,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in TransAlta by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,381,544 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $72,919,000 after buying an additional 82,419 shares in the last quarter. DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co boosted its stake in shares of TransAlta by 6.0% during the 4th quarter. DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co now owns 144,925 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,208,000 after buying an additional 8,150 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new position in shares of TransAlta during the 4th quarter worth about $198,000. Heronetta Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of TransAlta during the 4th quarter worth about $557,000. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of TransAlta by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 6,370,416 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $53,007,000 after buying an additional 149,378 shares during the last quarter. 59.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

TransAlta stock opened at $7.33 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $7.10 and a 200-day moving average of $6.95. TransAlta Co. has a one year low of $5.94 and a one year high of $10.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.95, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.62. The company has a market cap of $2.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.73 and a beta of 0.89.

TransAlta ( NYSE:TAC Get Free Report ) (TSE:TA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.40. The company had revenue of $702.47 million during the quarter. TransAlta had a net margin of 18.70% and a return on equity of 45.47%. On average, equities analysts expect that TransAlta Co. will post 0.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TransAlta Corporation engages in the development, production, and sale of electric energy. It operates through Hydro, Wind and Solar, Gas, Energy Transition, and Energy Marketing segments. The Hydro segment holds interest of approximately 922 megawatts (MW) of owned hydroelectric generating capacity located in Alberta, British Columbia, and Ontario.

