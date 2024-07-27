O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC Sells 863 Shares of Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. (NYSE:OPY)

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC reduced its stake in Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. (NYSE:OPY – Free Report) by 2.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 31,138 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 863 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC owned 0.30% of Oppenheimer worth $1,243,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of OPY. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Oppenheimer by 4.6% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 284,885 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $11,373,000 after acquiring an additional 12,525 shares in the last quarter. Empowered Funds LLC boosted its holdings in Oppenheimer by 8.1% during the first quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 37,191 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,485,000 after purchasing an additional 2,800 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new position in Oppenheimer during the first quarter worth about $1,293,000. Quadrature Capital Ltd boosted its holdings in Oppenheimer by 31.3% during the fourth quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd now owns 13,884 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $574,000 after purchasing an additional 3,308 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quest Partners LLC purchased a new position in Oppenheimer during the fourth quarter worth about $360,000. 32.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Evan Behrens sold 4,125 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.65, for a total value of $180,056.25. Following the transaction, the director now owns 4,875 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $212,793.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 32.49% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Oppenheimer from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 29th.

Oppenheimer Stock Down 8.6 %

OPY opened at $52.94 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The stock has a market cap of $546.87 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.27 and a beta of 1.16. Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. has a twelve month low of $32.82 and a twelve month high of $58.35. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $48.27 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $42.45.

Oppenheimer (NYSE:OPY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 26th. The financial services provider reported $2.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Oppenheimer had a net margin of 3.25% and a return on equity of 5.90%. The company had revenue of $353.14 million for the quarter.

Oppenheimer Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 9th will be given a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 9th. Oppenheimer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 16.17%.

Oppenheimer Profile

Oppenheimer Holdings Inc operates as a middle-market investment bank and full-service broker-dealer in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, and Asia. The company provides brokerage services covering corporate equity and debt securities, money market instruments, exchange-traded options and futures contracts, municipal bonds, mutual funds, exchange-traded funds, and unit investment trusts; financial and wealth planning services; and margin lending services.

Featured Articles

