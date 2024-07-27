O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC Sells 960 Shares of Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage, Inc. (NYSE:NGVC)

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lowered its holdings in Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage, Inc. (NYSE:NGVC – Free Report) by 1.7% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 56,975 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 960 shares during the quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage were worth $1,028,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Get Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage alerts:

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of NGVC. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,315,946 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $21,055,000 after purchasing an additional 6,946 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage by 0.5% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 636,658 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $11,492,000 after buying an additional 3,375 shares during the period. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage by 14.7% in the first quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. now owns 190,318 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $3,435,000 after buying an additional 24,400 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage by 41.7% in the first quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 111,851 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,019,000 after acquiring an additional 32,890 shares during the period. Finally, Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage by 19.3% in the first quarter. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. now owns 105,000 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,895,000 after acquiring an additional 17,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 31.99% of the company’s stock.

Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage Stock Performance

Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage stock opened at $26.07 on Friday. Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage, Inc. has a 1-year low of $11.85 and a 1-year high of $26.14. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $594.14 million, a PE ratio of 20.69 and a beta of 1.21. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $21.90 and its 200 day simple moving average is $18.38.

Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage Dividend Announcement

Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage ( NYSE:NGVC Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The specialty retailer reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter. Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage had a net margin of 2.42% and a return on equity of 17.60%. The firm had revenue of $308.09 million during the quarter. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.29 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage, Inc. will post 1.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 19th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 3rd were issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 3rd. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.53%. Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage’s payout ratio is currently 31.75%.

Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage Profile

(Free Report)

Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, retails natural and organic groceries, and dietary supplements in the United States. The company's stores offer natural and organic grocery products, such as organic produce; private label repackaged bulk products, including dried fruits, nuts, grains, granolas, teas, herbs, and spices, as well as peanut and almond butters; private label products comprising grocery staples, household products, bulk foods, and vitamins and dietary supplements, as well as organic eggs, organic flavored coffee, and organic mustard; dry, frozen, and canned groceries; meat and seafood products; dairy products, dairy substitutes, and eggs; prepared foods; bread and baked products; beverages; and beer, wine, and hard cider products.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NGVC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage, Inc. (NYSE:NGVC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.