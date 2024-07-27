Oceaneering International (NYSE:OII) Issues Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.09 EPS

Oceaneering International (NYSE:OII – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The oil and gas company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by ($0.09), Briefing.com reports. Oceaneering International had a net margin of 4.87% and a return on equity of 15.78%. The firm had revenue of $668.81 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $656.87 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.18 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

Oceaneering International Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:OII opened at $29.77 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $3.02 billion, a PE ratio of 28.09 and a beta of 2.39. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $23.64 and its 200-day moving average is $22.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a current ratio of 1.72. Oceaneering International has a 52 week low of $18.67 and a 52 week high of $30.41.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

OII has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com lowered shares of Oceaneering International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Barclays restated an “underweight” rating and issued a $21.00 target price (down previously from $22.00) on shares of Oceaneering International in a research report on Tuesday, May 14th. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Oceaneering International from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 3rd. Finally, Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and issued a $34.00 target price on shares of Oceaneering International in a research report on Thursday.

Oceaneering International Company Profile

Oceaneering International, Inc provides engineered services and products, and robotic solutions to the offshore energy, defense, aerospace, manufacturing, and entertainment industries worldwide. It operates through Subsea Robotics, Manufactured Products, Offshore Projects Group, Integrity Management & Digital Solutions, and Aerospace and Defense Technologies segments.

