Oceaneering International’s (OII) Buy Rating Reiterated at Benchmark

Oceaneering International (NYSE:OII – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by stock analysts at Benchmark in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $34.00 target price on the oil and gas company’s stock. Benchmark’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 14.21% from the stock’s previous close.

OII has been the topic of several other reports. Barclays reiterated an “underweight” rating and set a $21.00 target price (down from $22.00) on shares of Oceaneering International in a research report on Tuesday, May 14th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Oceaneering International from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Oceaneering International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th.

Oceaneering International Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:OII opened at $29.77 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.02 billion, a PE ratio of 28.09 and a beta of 2.39. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $23.64 and its 200-day moving average price is $22.59. Oceaneering International has a twelve month low of $18.67 and a twelve month high of $30.41.

Oceaneering International (NYSE:OII – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The oil and gas company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $668.81 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $656.87 million. Oceaneering International had a net margin of 4.87% and a return on equity of 15.78%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.18 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Oceaneering International will post 1.4 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Oceaneering International

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Glenorchy Capital Ltd bought a new position in shares of Oceaneering International in the fourth quarter worth about $1,488,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in Oceaneering International by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,662,198 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $56,654,000 after purchasing an additional 34,181 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System purchased a new stake in Oceaneering International during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,073,000. Hennessy Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Oceaneering International by 18.8% during the first quarter. Hennessy Advisors Inc. now owns 1,166,500 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $27,296,000 after buying an additional 184,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hawk Ridge Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Oceaneering International in the fourth quarter worth $8,884,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.93% of the company’s stock.

Oceaneering International Company Profile

Oceaneering International, Inc provides engineered services and products, and robotic solutions to the offshore energy, defense, aerospace, manufacturing, and entertainment industries worldwide. It operates through Subsea Robotics, Manufactured Products, Offshore Projects Group, Integrity Management & Digital Solutions, and Aerospace and Defense Technologies segments.

Featured Stories

