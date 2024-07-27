Oil States International (OIS) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Monday

Oil States International (NYSE:OIS – Get Free Report) is set to issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Monday, July 29th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.04 per share for the quarter. Parties that are interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Get Oil States International alerts:

Oil States International (NYSE:OIS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 26th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $167.26 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $190.08 million. Oil States International had a positive return on equity of 1.62% and a negative net margin of 0.35%. On average, analysts expect Oil States International to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Oil States International Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of NYSE OIS opened at $4.74 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $304.36 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -118.50 and a beta of 2.67. Oil States International has a 12-month low of $3.91 and a 12-month high of $8.92. The company has a current ratio of 3.31, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.34 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.20.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

OIS has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on Oil States International from $12.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. Susquehanna lowered their price target on Oil States International from $6.50 to $4.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 29th. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Oil States International from $7.50 to $5.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 15th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Oil States International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, June 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $7.50.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on OIS

About Oil States International

(Get Free Report)

Oil States International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides engineered capital equipment and products for the energy, industrial, and military sectors worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Well Site Services, Downhole Technologies, and Offshore/Manufactured Products. The Well Site Services segment offers a range of equipment and services that are used to drill for, establish, and maintain the flow of oil and natural gas from a well throughout its lifecycle.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Oil States International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oil States International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.