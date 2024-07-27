Old Dominion Freight Line (NASDAQ:ODFL) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.03 EPS

Old Dominion Freight Line (NASDAQ:ODFL – Get Free Report) issued its earnings results on Wednesday. The transportation company reported $1.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.03, Briefing.com reports. Old Dominion Freight Line had a return on equity of 30.33% and a net margin of 21.38%. The business had revenue of $1.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.50 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.33 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis.

Old Dominion Freight Line Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:ODFL opened at $202.93 on Friday. Old Dominion Freight Line has a 12 month low of $165.49 and a 12 month high of $227.80. The stock has a market cap of $44.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.73, a PEG ratio of 3.94 and a beta of 1.00. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $180.27 and its 200 day moving average price is $198.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 2.29.

Old Dominion Freight Line Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 18th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 4th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.51%. Old Dominion Freight Line’s payout ratio is 18.31%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ODFL has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Baird R W upgraded Old Dominion Freight Line from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Evercore ISI restated an “in-line” rating and set a $196.00 target price (down from $225.00) on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line in a research note on Tuesday, June 25th. Susquehanna decreased their price target on Old Dominion Freight Line from $245.00 to $210.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Old Dominion Freight Line from $176.00 to $193.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Old Dominion Freight Line from $205.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Old Dominion Freight Line presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $201.97.

Old Dominion Freight Line Company Profile

Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc operates as a less-than-truckload motor carrier in the United States and North America. The company offers regional, inter-regional, and national less-than-truckload services, as well as expedited transportation. It also provides various value-added services, including container drayage, truckload brokerage, and supply chain consulting.

Featured Articles

