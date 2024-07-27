Omega Flex, Inc. (NASDAQ:OFLX) Stock Holdings Lifted by Sei Investments Co.

Sei Investments Co. raised its position in shares of Omega Flex, Inc. (NASDAQ:OFLX – Free Report) by 1.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 23,694 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 348 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. owned 0.23% of Omega Flex worth $1,681,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. bought a new position in Omega Flex during the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. SYSTM Wealth Solutions LLC acquired a new position in shares of Omega Flex during the 1st quarter worth $124,000. Norden Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Omega Flex during the 1st quarter valued at $249,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Omega Flex in the 4th quarter valued at $280,000. Finally, Cim LLC bought a new stake in Omega Flex in the fourth quarter worth $296,000. 36.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ OFLX opened at $53.17 on Friday. Omega Flex, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $47.79 and a fifty-two week high of $91.99. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $55.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is $65.03. The firm has a market cap of $521.46 million, a P/E ratio of 27.98 and a beta of 0.38.

Omega Flex ( NASDAQ:OFLX Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The industrial products company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter. Omega Flex had a return on equity of 24.76% and a net margin of 18.03%. The business had revenue of $25.22 million for the quarter.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 26th were paid a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.56%. This is a boost from Omega Flex’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 26th. Omega Flex’s payout ratio is presently 71.58%.

Omega Flex, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells flexible metal hoses and accessories in North America and internationally. It offers flexible gas piping for use in residential and commercial buildings; fittings; containment pining; and corrugated medical tubing for use in hospitals, ambulatory care centers, dental, physician and veterinary clinics, laboratories, and other facilities.

