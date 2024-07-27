OMG Network (OMG) Market Capitalization Tops $37.10 Million

OMG Network (OMG) traded up 0.1% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on July 27th. OMG Network has a market capitalization of $37.10 million and approximately $9.87 million worth of OMG Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, OMG Network has traded down 8% against the dollar. One OMG Network token can currently be bought for $0.26 or 0.00000388 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.59 or 0.00041984 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.80 or 0.00008517 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.75 or 0.00014309 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0690 or 0.00000101 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $6.25 or 0.00009182 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0915 or 0.00000134 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.29 or 0.00001891 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000211 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.27 or 0.00004791 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00000624 BTC.

OMG Network Profile

OMG Network (OMG) uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on June 23rd, 2017. OMG Network’s total supply is 140,245,398 tokens. OMG Network’s official Twitter account is @omgnetworkhq and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for OMG Network is omg.network. The Reddit community for OMG Network is https://reddit.com/r/omgnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

OMG Network Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “OMG Network (OMG) is a decentralized, public network built to enable high throughput, low-cost peer-to-peer transactions. Leveraging Layer-2 Plasma architecture, it provides scalability and strong safety guarantees for building decentralized payment apps on Ethereum. $OMG is the native token used for transactions and paying fees on the network. The Community Points Engine (CPE) allows communities to create scalable points and rewards systems using the network in a trustless manner. The project was founded by Jun Hasegawa and Ezra Don Harinsut in 2013.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as OMG Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire OMG Network should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase OMG Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

