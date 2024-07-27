Omni Network (OMNI) Self Reported Market Capitalization Tops $142.24 Million

Omni Network (OMNI) traded 4.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on July 27th. One Omni Network token can now be bought for $11.84 or 0.00017364 BTC on major exchanges. Omni Network has a total market capitalization of $142.24 million and approximately $19.32 million worth of Omni Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Omni Network has traded down 11.4% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000275 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0134 or 0.00000020 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

About Omni Network

Omni Network launched on April 10th, 2022. Omni Network’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 12,014,112 tokens. Omni Network’s official website is omni.network. Omni Network’s official message board is news.omni.network. Omni Network’s official Twitter account is @omnifdn.

Buying and Selling Omni Network

According to CryptoCompare, “Omni Network (OMNI) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the Ethereum platform. Omni Network has a current supply of 100,000,000 with 8,560,597.56384718 in circulation. The last known price of Omni Network is 11.65309589 USD and is up 2.51 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 97 active market(s) with $19,656,843.67 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://omni.network/.”

