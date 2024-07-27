OPKO Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPK) Major Shareholder Opko Health, Inc. Sells 60,000 Shares of Stock

OPKO Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPK – Get Free Report) major shareholder Opko Health, Inc. sold 60,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.85, for a total value of $2,031,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,123,403 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $105,727,191.55. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Major shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Get OPKO Health alerts:

Opko Health, Inc. also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, July 24th, Opko Health, Inc. sold 75,000 shares of OPKO Health stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.72, for a total value of $2,529,000.00.

On Monday, July 22nd, Opko Health, Inc. sold 50,000 shares of OPKO Health stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.61, for a total value of $1,630,500.00.

On Friday, July 19th, Opko Health, Inc. sold 25,000 shares of OPKO Health stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.29, for a total transaction of $807,250.00.

On Wednesday, July 17th, Opko Health, Inc. sold 25,000 shares of OPKO Health stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.93, for a total transaction of $823,250.00.

On Friday, July 5th, Opko Health, Inc. sold 36,118 shares of OPKO Health stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.24, for a total transaction of $1,019,972.32.

On Wednesday, July 3rd, Opko Health, Inc. sold 14,082 shares of OPKO Health stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.23, for a total value of $397,534.86.

On Monday, July 1st, Opko Health, Inc. sold 50,000 shares of OPKO Health stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.63, for a total value of $1,331,500.00.

OPKO Health Stock Up 4.2 %

OPK opened at $1.48 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a current ratio of 1.91. The company has a market capitalization of $1.03 billion, a PE ratio of -4.23 and a beta of 1.65. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $1.33 and its 200-day moving average is $1.18. OPKO Health, Inc. has a one year low of $0.85 and a one year high of $2.18.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On OPKO Health

OPKO Health ( NASDAQ:OPK Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.03). OPKO Health had a negative return on equity of 17.89% and a negative net margin of 31.44%. The business had revenue of $173.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $182.99 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.02) earnings per share. OPKO Health’s revenue was down 26.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that OPKO Health, Inc. will post -0.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in OPKO Health by 4.1% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 445,981 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $536,000 after buying an additional 17,671 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in OPKO Health by 68.4% during the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 47,320 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $71,000 after acquiring an additional 19,219 shares in the last quarter. IPG Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of OPKO Health in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of OPKO Health in the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of OPKO Health by 5.9% during the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 437,276 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $525,000 after purchasing an additional 24,350 shares during the period. 64.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

OPK has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $3.00 target price on shares of OPKO Health in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of OPKO Health from $5.00 to $3.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of OPKO Health to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday. Finally, Barrington Research restated an “outperform” rating and set a $1.50 price target on shares of OPKO Health in a research report on Monday, April 1st.

Read Our Latest Research Report on OPK

OPKO Health Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

OPKO Health, Inc, a healthcare company, engages in the diagnostics and pharmaceuticals businesses in the United States, Ireland, Chile, Spain, Israel, Mexico, and internationally. The company's Diagnostics segment operates BioReference Laboratories that offers laboratory testing services for the detection, diagnosis, evaluation, monitoring, and treatment of diseases, including esoteric testing, molecular diagnostics, anatomical pathology, genetics, women's health, and correctional healthcare to physician offices, clinics, hospitals, employers, and governmental units; and 4Kscore prostate cancer test.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for OPKO Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OPKO Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.