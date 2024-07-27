OPKO Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPK) Major Shareholder Opko Health, Inc. Sells 75,000 Shares of Stock

OPKO Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPK – Get Free Report) major shareholder Opko Health, Inc. sold 75,000 shares of OPKO Health stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.72, for a total transaction of $2,529,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 3,183,403 shares in the company, valued at approximately $107,344,349.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Large shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Opko Health, Inc. also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, July 26th, Opko Health, Inc. sold 60,000 shares of OPKO Health stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.85, for a total value of $2,031,000.00.

On Monday, July 22nd, Opko Health, Inc. sold 50,000 shares of OPKO Health stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.61, for a total value of $1,630,500.00.

On Friday, July 19th, Opko Health, Inc. sold 25,000 shares of OPKO Health stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.29, for a total value of $807,250.00.

On Wednesday, July 17th, Opko Health, Inc. sold 25,000 shares of OPKO Health stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.93, for a total transaction of $823,250.00.

On Friday, July 5th, Opko Health, Inc. sold 36,118 shares of OPKO Health stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.24, for a total transaction of $1,019,972.32.

On Wednesday, July 3rd, Opko Health, Inc. sold 14,082 shares of OPKO Health stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.23, for a total transaction of $397,534.86.

On Monday, July 1st, Opko Health, Inc. sold 50,000 shares of OPKO Health stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.63, for a total transaction of $1,331,500.00.

OPKO Health Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ OPK opened at $1.48 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 1.91 and a quick ratio of 1.62. OPKO Health, Inc. has a one year low of $0.85 and a one year high of $2.18. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $1.33 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.18. The company has a market capitalization of $1.03 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.23 and a beta of 1.65.

Analyst Ratings Changes

OPKO Health ( NASDAQ:OPK Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $173.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $182.99 million. OPKO Health had a negative net margin of 31.44% and a negative return on equity of 17.89%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 26.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.02) EPS. Analysts anticipate that OPKO Health, Inc. will post -0.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on OPKO Health from $5.00 to $3.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. Barrington Research reiterated an "outperform" rating and issued a $1.50 target price on shares of OPKO Health in a report on Monday, April 1st. HC Wainwright restated a "buy" rating and set a $3.00 price target on shares of OPKO Health in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of OPKO Health to a "sell" rating in a research note on Saturday.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in OPKO Health by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,733,700 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $8,658,000 after purchasing an additional 183,754 shares in the last quarter. AWM Investment Company Inc. boosted its position in shares of OPKO Health by 18.2% during the 1st quarter. AWM Investment Company Inc. now owns 1,300,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,560,000 after acquiring an additional 200,000 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its position in shares of OPKO Health by 107.2% during the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,253,808 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,502,000 after acquiring an additional 648,569 shares in the last quarter. PFG Investments LLC bought a new stake in OPKO Health in the first quarter valued at about $1,125,000. Finally, Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. raised its position in OPKO Health by 11.4% in the first quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 776,020 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $931,000 after purchasing an additional 79,525 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.63% of the company’s stock.

OPKO Health Company Profile

OPKO Health, Inc, a healthcare company, engages in the diagnostics and pharmaceuticals businesses in the United States, Ireland, Chile, Spain, Israel, Mexico, and internationally. The company's Diagnostics segment operates BioReference Laboratories that offers laboratory testing services for the detection, diagnosis, evaluation, monitoring, and treatment of diseases, including esoteric testing, molecular diagnostics, anatomical pathology, genetics, women's health, and correctional healthcare to physician offices, clinics, hospitals, employers, and governmental units; and 4Kscore prostate cancer test.

