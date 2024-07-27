OppFi (NYSE:OPFI) Stock Price Up 4.5%

OppFi Inc. (NYSE:OPFI – Get Free Report)’s stock price rose 4.5% during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $4.19 and last traded at $4.17. Approximately 140,616 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 49% from the average daily volume of 274,220 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.99.

Separately, JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $5.00 target price on shares of OppFi in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th.

The company has a market cap of $463.95 million, a PE ratio of 69.50 and a beta of 1.20. The business’s 50-day moving average is $3.48 and its 200 day moving average is $3.26.

OppFi (NYSE:OPFI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $127.34 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $122.32 million. OppFi had a net margin of 0.83% and a return on equity of 25.16%. Equities research analysts anticipate that OppFi Inc. will post 0.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of OPFI. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of OppFi during the 1st quarter valued at about $51,000. AJOVista LLC bought a new stake in shares of OppFi during the 4th quarter valued at about $61,000. Quadrature Capital Ltd bought a new stake in shares of OppFi during the 4th quarter valued at about $89,000. Heron Bay Capital Management boosted its stake in shares of OppFi by 18.5% during the 1st quarter. Heron Bay Capital Management now owns 45,788 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,000 after purchasing an additional 7,141 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of OppFi by 120.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 36,690 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,000 after purchasing an additional 20,048 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 7.10% of the company’s stock.

OppFi Inc operates a cialty finance platform that allows banks to offer credit access. Its platform facilitates the OppLoans, an installment loan product; SalaryTap, a payroll deduction secured installment loan product; and OppFi Card, a credit card product. OppFi Inc was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in Chicago, Illinois.

