Osino Resources (OTCMKTS:OSIIF) Shares Up 1.2%

Osino Resources Corp. (OTCMKTS:OSIIF) shares shot up 1.2% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $1.32 and last traded at $1.32. 10,223 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 79% from the average session volume of 49,224 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.30.

Osino Resources Stock Performance

The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $1.30 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.24.

Osino Resources Company Profile

Osino Resources Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of gold mining properties in Namibia. Its flagship project is the Twin Hills project that consists of 11 licenses covering 153,206 hectares located in Central Namibia; holds 100% interest in the Ondundu gold exploration property covering 19,969 hectares located in Namibia; and Otjikoto East gold project that consists of one license covering approximately 38,114 hectares located in Northern Namibia.

