Österreichische Post (OTCMKTS:OERCF) Trading Down 4.3%

Österreichische Post AG (OTCMKTS:OERCF – Get Free Report) traded down 4.3% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $32.50 and last traded at $32.50. 620 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 520% from the average session volume of 100 shares. The stock had previously closed at $33.95.

The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $33.95 and its 200 day simple moving average is $35.33.

About Österreichische Post

Österreichische Post AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides postal and parcel services in Austria, Germany, Southeast and Eastern Europe, Türkiye, Azerbaijan, and internationally. It operates through three divisions: Mail, Parcel & Logistics, and Retail & Bank. The Mail division engages in the distribution, collection, sorting, and delivery of letters and document shipments, addressed and unaddressed direct mail, and newspapers and magazines, as well as online services, such as e-letter and cross-media solutions.

