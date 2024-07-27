Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS) Shares Bought by Acadian Asset Management LLC

Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS – Free Report) by 322.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,798 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,187 shares during the quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Otis Worldwide were worth $673,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cetera Trust Company N.A acquired a new stake in Otis Worldwide during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. LifeSteps Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in Otis Worldwide during the first quarter worth approximately $31,000. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Otis Worldwide during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Pacific Capital Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Otis Worldwide during the fourth quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Accent Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Otis Worldwide during the fourth quarter worth approximately $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.03% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Otis Worldwide from $104.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Otis Worldwide from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Melius assumed coverage on shares of Otis Worldwide in a research report on Tuesday, April 2nd. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Argus raised their target price on shares of Otis Worldwide from $102.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 13th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Otis Worldwide from $100.00 to $95.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Otis Worldwide presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $98.83.

NYSE:OTIS opened at $93.48 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $97.19 and its 200 day moving average price is $95.02. Otis Worldwide Co. has a 1-year low of $73.32 and a 1-year high of $100.84. The firm has a market cap of $37.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.02 and a beta of 1.03.

Otis Worldwide (NYSE:OTIS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The company reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $3.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.74 billion. Otis Worldwide had a net margin of 10.35% and a negative return on equity of 31.65%. The business’s revenue was down 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.92 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Otis Worldwide Co. will post 3.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 16th will be given a dividend of $0.39 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 16th. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.67%. Otis Worldwide’s payout ratio is currently 45.09%.

In other Otis Worldwide news, EVP Peiming Zheng sold 30,364 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.69, for a total transaction of $2,844,803.16. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 15,570 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,458,753.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Otis Worldwide Corporation engages in manufacturing, installation, and servicing of elevators and escalators in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, New Equipment and Service. The New Equipment segment designs, manufactures, sells, and installs a range of passenger and freight elevators, as well as escalators and moving walkways for residential and commercial buildings, and infrastructure projects.

