Overlay Shares Hedged Large Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:OVLH) Shares Up 0.6%

Overlay Shares Hedged Large Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:OVLH – Get Free Report)’s stock price rose 0.6% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $32.34 and last traded at $32.27. Approximately 9,619 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 72% from the average daily volume of 34,951 shares. The stock had previously closed at $32.09.

Overlay Shares Hedged Large Cap Equity ETF Trading Up 0.6 %

The stock has a market cap of $22.59 million, a P/E ratio of 23.85 and a beta of 0.78. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $32.05 and its 200 day moving average is $30.92.

About Overlay Shares Hedged Large Cap Equity ETF

The Overlay Shares Hedged Large Cap Equity ETF (OVLH) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund is actively managed to provide exposure to the US large-cap space combined with an option overlay strategy, utilizing a put spread and long-term OTM put options. OVLH was launched on Jan 14, 2021 and is managed by Overlay Shares.

