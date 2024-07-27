Overlay Shares Hedged Large Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:OVLH) Shares Up 0.6%

Overlay Shares Hedged Large Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:OVLH – Get Free Report)’s stock price rose 0.6% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $32.34 and last traded at $32.27. Approximately 9,619 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 72% from the average daily volume of 34,951 shares. The stock had previously closed at $32.09.
Overlay Shares Hedged Large Cap Equity ETF Trading Up 0.6 %
The stock has a market cap of $22.59 million, a P/E ratio of 23.85 and a beta of 0.78. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $32.05 and its 200 day moving average is $30.92.
About Overlay Shares Hedged Large Cap Equity ETF
The Overlay Shares Hedged Large Cap Equity ETF (OVLH) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund is actively managed to provide exposure to the US large-cap space combined with an option overlay strategy, utilizing a put spread and long-term OTM put options. OVLH was launched on Jan 14, 2021 and is managed by Overlay Shares.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Overlay Shares Hedged Large Cap Equity ETF
- How to Invest in Biotech Stocks
- 3M Surprises and Rebound Accelerates: It Isn’t Too Late To Get In
- What to Know About Investing in Penny Stocks
- Skechers Stock Shows Strength Among Consumer Discretionary Sector
- Uptrend Stocks Explained: Learn How to Trade Using Uptrends
- Tech Stocks Tumble, These Stocks Present Buying Opportunity
Receive News & Ratings for Overlay Shares Hedged Large Cap Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Overlay Shares Hedged Large Cap Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.