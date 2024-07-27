Pacer Swan SOS Flex (July) ETF (BATS:PSFJ) Trading 0.6% Higher

Pacer Swan SOS Flex (July) ETF (BATS:PSFJ – Get Free Report) traded up 0.6% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $27.69 and last traded at $27.56. 193 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, The stock had previously closed at $27.40.

Get Pacer Swan SOS Flex (July) ETF alerts:

Pacer Swan SOS Flex (July) ETF Stock Performance

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $27.48 and a 200 day simple moving average of $26.64. The company has a market capitalization of $26.87 million, a P/E ratio of 25.15 and a beta of 0.66.

Institutional Trading of Pacer Swan SOS Flex (July) ETF

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Pacer Swan SOS Flex (July) ETF stock. Financial Network Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pacer Swan SOS Flex (July) ETF (BATS:PSFJ – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 19,317 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $485,000. Financial Network Wealth Advisors LLC owned 2.36% of Pacer Swan SOS Flex (July) ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

About Pacer Swan SOS Flex (July) ETF

The Pacer Swan SOS Flex (July) ETF (PSFJ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the SPDR S&P 500 ETF over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. PSFJ was launched on Jun 30, 2021 and is managed by Pacer.

