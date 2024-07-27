Pacific Premier Bancorp (NASDAQ:PPBI) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Meets Expectations

Pacific Premier Bancorp (NASDAQ:PPBI – Get Free Report) issued its earnings results on Wednesday. The financial services provider reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.43, Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $154.62 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $162.23 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.60 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

Shares of PPBI stock opened at $27.34 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 210.32 and a beta of 1.24. Pacific Premier Bancorp has a one year low of $17.86 and a one year high of $30.13. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $23.04 and its 200-day moving average price is $23.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.90.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 5th will be given a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 5th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.83%. Pacific Premier Bancorp’s payout ratio is 1,015.46%.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on PPBI shares. DA Davidson dropped their target price on shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp from $32.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp from $31.00 to $26.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 29th. Stephens lifted their price target on shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Wedbush lifted their price target on shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $26.50.

In other news, CFO Lori R. Wright sold 4,668 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.59, for a total transaction of $110,118.12. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 31,259 shares in the company, valued at approximately $737,399.81. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 2.21% of the company’s stock.

Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Pacific Premier Bank that provides various banking products and services in the United States. The company accepts deposit products, which includes checking, money market, savings accounts, and certificates of deposit. Its loan portfolio includes commercial real estate owner and non-owner-occupied, multifamily, construction and land, franchise real estate secured, and small business administration (SBA); revolving lines of credit, term loans, seasonal loans, and loans secured by liquid collateral; one-to-four family and home equity lines of credit loans; and small balance personal unsecured loans and savings account secured loans.

