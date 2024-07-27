Pacific Premier Bancorp (NASDAQ:PPBI) PT Raised to $25.00 at Wedbush

Pacific Premier Bancorp (NASDAQ:PPBI – Get Free Report) had its price objective hoisted by Wedbush from $23.00 to $25.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Wedbush’s price target indicates a potential downside of 8.56% from the company’s previous close. Wedbush also issued estimates for Pacific Premier Bancorp’s Q3 2024 earnings at $0.41 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $0.41 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $1.74 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $0.38 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $0.40 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $0.42 EPS and Q4 2025 earnings at $0.45 EPS.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on PPBI. Raymond James reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $25.00 price target (down from $29.00) on shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. DA Davidson decreased their price target on Pacific Premier Bancorp from $32.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on Pacific Premier Bancorp from $31.00 to $26.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 29th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their price target on Pacific Premier Bancorp from $29.00 to $27.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Pacific Premier Bancorp to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, May 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Pacific Premier Bancorp currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $26.50.

Pacific Premier Bancorp stock opened at $27.34 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $2.64 billion, a PE ratio of 210.32 and a beta of 1.24. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $23.04 and a 200 day moving average price of $23.65. Pacific Premier Bancorp has a 52 week low of $17.86 and a 52 week high of $30.13. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

Pacific Premier Bancorp (NASDAQ:PPBI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43. The company had revenue of $154.62 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $162.23 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.60 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Pacific Premier Bancorp will post 1.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CFO Lori R. Wright sold 4,668 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.59, for a total value of $110,118.12. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 31,259 shares in the company, valued at approximately $737,399.81. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 2.21% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Pacific Premier Bancorp

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PPBI. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new position in Pacific Premier Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth $42,000. Bfsg LLC bought a new position in Pacific Premier Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth $93,000. Bailard Inc. bought a new position in Pacific Premier Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth $207,000. Finally, Capstone Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Pacific Premier Bancorp during the 1st quarter worth $217,000. 93.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Pacific Premier Bancorp Company Profile

Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Pacific Premier Bank that provides various banking products and services in the United States. The company accepts deposit products, which includes checking, money market, savings accounts, and certificates of deposit. Its loan portfolio includes commercial real estate owner and non-owner-occupied, multifamily, construction and land, franchise real estate secured, and small business administration (SBA); revolving lines of credit, term loans, seasonal loans, and loans secured by liquid collateral; one-to-four family and home equity lines of credit loans; and small balance personal unsecured loans and savings account secured loans.

Further Reading

