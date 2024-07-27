Pagaya Technologies (NASDAQ:PGYWW) Trading 10.8% Higher

Pagaya Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:PGYWW – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded up 10.8% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $0.18 and last traded at $0.17. 30,881 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 28% from the average session volume of 42,976 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.16.

Pagaya Technologies Stock Up 10.8 %

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.12 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.13.

About Pagaya Technologies

Pagaya Technologies Ltd., a product-focused technology company, deploys data science and proprietary artificial intelligence-powered technology for financial institutions and investors in the United States, Israel, the Cayman Islands, and internationally. The company develops and implements proprietary artificial intelligence technology and related software solutions to assist partners to originate loans and other assets.

