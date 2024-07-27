Pan Pacific International Holdings Co. (OTCMKTS:DQJCY) Short Interest Update

Pan Pacific International Holdings Co. (OTCMKTS:DQJCY – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 19,700 shares, a growth of 1,058.8% from the June 30th total of 1,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 63,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Pan Pacific International Trading Up 0.2 %

OTCMKTS DQJCY opened at $25.11 on Friday. Pan Pacific International has a 12 month low of $18.19 and a 12 month high of $27.77. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $24.65 and its 200 day simple moving average is $24.15.

About Pan Pacific International

Pan Pacific International Holdings Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates retail stores. The company operates discount stores under the Don Quijote, MEGA Don Quijote, and MEGA Don Quijote UNY, and Nagasakiya names; and general merchandise stores under the Apita and Piago names. It is also involved in leasing space management; tenant leasing; real estate development; general wholesale; provision of logistic services and internet services; and development and procurement of products and control of production.

