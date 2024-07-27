PARK24 (OTCMKTS:PKCOY) Trading 5.4% Higher

Shares of PARK24 Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:PKCOY – Get Free Report) rose 5.4% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $10.45 and last traded at $10.45. Approximately 138 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 97% from the average daily volume of 3,998 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.91.

The company’s 50-day moving average price is $9.94 and its 200 day moving average price is $11.26.

About PARK24

PARK24 Co, Ltd. operates and manages parking facilities in Japan and Internationally. The company operates through three segments: Parking Business Japan, Parking Business International, and Mobility Business. It operates hourly parking facilities; parking facilities for non-passenger vehicles, such as large vehicles, motorcycles, and bicycles; and overseas parking facilities, including patrolled parking facilities, as well as provides reserved parking and monthly parking services, and pay and display parking services.

