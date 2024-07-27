Pathfinder Acquisition (OTCMKTS:PFDRU) Stock Price Down 23.6%

Pathfinder Acquisition Co. (OTCMKTS:PFDRU – Get Free Report) traded down 23.6% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $7.78 and last traded at $7.95. 5,000 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 43% from the average session volume of 8,807 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.41.
Pathfinder Acquisition Stock Performance
The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $7.95 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.95.
Pathfinder Acquisition Company Profile
Pathfinder Acquisition Corporation does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in the technology or technology-enabled sectors. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Palo Alto, California.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Pathfinder Acquisition
- Are These Liquid Natural Gas Stocks Ready For An Upside Bounce?
- 3M Surprises and Rebound Accelerates: It Isn’t Too Late To Get In
- Why Understanding Call Option Volume is Essential to Successful Options Trading
- Skechers Stock Shows Strength Among Consumer Discretionary Sector
- Upcoming IPO Stock Lockup Period, Explained
- Tech Stocks Tumble, These Stocks Present Buying Opportunity
Receive News & Ratings for Pathfinder Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pathfinder Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.