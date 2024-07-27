Peoples Bancorp Inc. Forecasted to Post Q3 2024 Earnings of $0.81 Per Share (NASDAQ:PEBO)

Get Peoples Bancorp alerts:

Peoples Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:PEBO – Free Report) – DA Davidson issued their Q3 2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Peoples Bancorp in a report released on Thursday, July 25th. DA Davidson analyst M. Navas anticipates that the bank will post earnings of $0.81 per share for the quarter. The consensus estimate for Peoples Bancorp’s current full-year earnings is $3.46 per share. DA Davidson also issued estimates for Peoples Bancorp’s FY2024 earnings at $3.25 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $3.40 EPS.

Peoples Bancorp (NASDAQ:PEBO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 23rd. The bank reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by ($0.01). Peoples Bancorp had a net margin of 20.58% and a return on equity of 12.89%. The business had revenue of $154.47 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $111.30 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.83 EPS.

PEBO has been the subject of several other research reports. Hovde Group initiated coverage on shares of Peoples Bancorp in a report on Monday, April 1st. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $31.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com raised shares of Peoples Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, April 27th. Stephens reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $34.00 target price on shares of Peoples Bancorp in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and set a $33.00 target price (down previously from $36.00) on shares of Peoples Bancorp in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $33.00.

Peoples Bancorp Stock Performance

PEBO stock opened at $33.94 on Friday. Peoples Bancorp has a 1-year low of $24.84 and a 1-year high of $34.85. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $30.00 and a 200 day moving average price of $29.42. The company has a market capitalization of $1.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.16 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.82.

Institutional Trading of Peoples Bancorp

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. AJOVista LLC purchased a new position in Peoples Bancorp in the 4th quarter worth $36,000. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC purchased a new position in Peoples Bancorp in the 1st quarter worth $118,000. EntryPoint Capital LLC purchased a new position in Peoples Bancorp in the 1st quarter worth $129,000. Bfsg LLC purchased a new position in Peoples Bancorp in the 4th quarter worth $174,000. Finally, Sapient Capital LLC purchased a new position in Peoples Bancorp in the 4th quarter worth $226,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.68% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Peoples Bancorp

In other Peoples Bancorp news, CEO Tyler J. Wilcox sold 8,621 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.01, for a total transaction of $250,095.21. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 40,231 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,167,101.31. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, Director David F. Dierker sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.07, for a total value of $128,280.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 13,330 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $427,493.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Tyler J. Wilcox sold 8,621 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.01, for a total value of $250,095.21. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 40,231 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,167,101.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 13,865 shares of company stock valued at $417,060. 3.46% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Peoples Bancorp Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 19th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 5th will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 5th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.71%. Peoples Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 47.90%.

About Peoples Bancorp

Peoples Bancorp Inc operates as the holding company for Peoples Bank that provides commercial and consumer banking products and services. The company accepts various deposit products, including demand deposit accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, certificates of deposit, and governmental deposits; and provides commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, construction, finance, residential real estate, and consumer indirect and direct loans, as well as home equity lines of credit and overdrafts.

