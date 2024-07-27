PepsiCo, Inc. (PEP) To Go Ex-Dividend on September 6th

PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, July 25th, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Friday, September 6th will be given a dividend of 1.355 per share on Monday, September 30th. This represents a $5.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.14%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 6th.

Get PepsiCo alerts:

PepsiCo has increased its dividend payment by an average of 7.1% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 53 consecutive years. PepsiCo has a payout ratio of 61.9% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect PepsiCo to earn $8.77 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $5.42 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 61.8%.

PepsiCo Price Performance

Shares of PEP stock opened at $172.75 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $168.72 and its 200-day moving average is $169.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 0.83. PepsiCo has a 52 week low of $155.83 and a 52 week high of $192.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $237.28 billion, a PE ratio of 25.07, a PEG ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 0.52.

Insider Buying and Selling

PepsiCo ( NASDAQ:PEP Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 11th. The company reported $2.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.16 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $22.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.59 billion. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 57.37% and a net margin of 10.34%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.09 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that PepsiCo will post 8.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Ramkumar Krishnan sold 5,620 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.00, for a total value of $1,000,360.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 53,953 shares in the company, valued at $9,603,634. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.15% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

PEP has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Bank of America decreased their price objective on PepsiCo from $210.00 to $190.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 8th. TD Cowen cut their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $200.00 to $190.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 3rd. Argus downgraded shares of PepsiCo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 3rd. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $179.00 to $187.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on PepsiCo from $184.00 to $182.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 12th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, PepsiCo currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $185.53.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on PepsiCo

About PepsiCo

(Get Free Report)

PepsiCo, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for PepsiCo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PepsiCo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.