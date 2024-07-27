Perficient, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRFT) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Perficient, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRFT – Get Free Report) has received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eight analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $70.43.

Several research firms have weighed in on PRFT. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Perficient in a research note on Friday. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Barrington Research restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Perficient in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Perficient from $71.00 to $59.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Maxim Group restated a “hold” rating and set a $76.00 price target on shares of Perficient in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. Finally, Alliance Global Partners restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Perficient in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th.

NASDAQ PRFT opened at $75.11 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.10, a PEG ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.62. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $74.49 and its 200-day simple moving average is $66.28. The company has a current ratio of 4.18, a quick ratio of 4.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. Perficient has a 52 week low of $42.51 and a 52 week high of $83.00.

Perficient (NASDAQ:PRFT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 5th. The digital transformation consultancy reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.77. The firm had revenue of $215.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $224.99 million. Perficient had a net margin of 9.40% and a return on equity of 19.50%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.89 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Perficient will post 3.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Perficient by 9.4% during the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,913 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock valued at $143,000 after buying an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB increased its holdings in shares of Perficient by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 5,412 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock valued at $356,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Perficient by 73.9% in the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 527 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 224 shares during the period. CWM LLC increased its holdings in shares of Perficient by 67.7% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 577 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 233 shares during the period. Finally, Comerica Bank increased its holdings in shares of Perficient by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 18,682 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock valued at $1,230,000 after purchasing an additional 235 shares during the period. 95.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Perficient, Inc provides digital consultancy services and solutions in the United States and internationally. It offers strategy and transformation solutions in digital strategy, technology strategy, business velocity and growth, and organizational change management; and data and intelligence solutions in the areas of analytics, artificial intelligence and machine learning, big data, business intelligence, and custom product portfolios.

