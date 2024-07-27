PharmaCyte Biotech (OTCMKTS:PMCBD) Shares Down 1.9%

PharmaCyte Biotech Inc (OTCMKTS:PMCBD – Get Free Report)’s stock price was down 1.9% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $1.98 and last traded at $1.98. Approximately 1,735 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 80% from the average daily volume of 8,831 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.02.
PharmaCyte Biotech Trading Down 1.9 %
The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.07 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.14.
PharmaCyte Biotech Company Profile
PharmaCyte Biotech, Inc is a clinical stage biotechnology company, which engages in the development and commercialization of treatments for cancer and diabetes. It focuses on a proprietary cellulose-based live cell encapsulation technology called Cell-in-a-Box, which will be used as a platform for the development of treatments for inoperable pancreatic cancer and other solid cancerous tumors, and diabetes.
