PHINIA Inc. (NYSE:PHIN) Shares Sold by Acadian Asset Management LLC

Acadian Asset Management LLC lowered its holdings in PHINIA Inc. (NYSE:PHIN – Free Report) by 40.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 20,509 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,745 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC’s holdings in PHINIA were worth $787,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get PHINIA alerts:

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Long Road Investment Counsel LLC grew its holdings in shares of PHINIA by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. Long Road Investment Counsel LLC now owns 9,806 shares of the company’s stock valued at $297,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp grew its holdings in shares of PHINIA by 1.3% in the first quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp now owns 40,858 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,570,000 after purchasing an additional 534 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its holdings in shares of PHINIA by 816.7% in the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 990 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 882 shares in the last quarter. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of PHINIA in the first quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Quarry LP acquired a new position in shares of PHINIA in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.94% of the company’s stock.

PHINIA Stock Performance

NYSE PHIN opened at $44.40 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. PHINIA Inc. has a 52 week low of $23.46 and a 52 week high of $47.51. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $42.56 and a two-hundred day moving average of $37.98.

PHINIA Dividend Announcement

PHINIA ( NYSE:PHIN Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The company reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.34. PHINIA had a net margin of 3.06% and a return on equity of 7.52%. The company had revenue of $863.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $800.00 million. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that PHINIA Inc. will post 4.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 24th were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.25%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 23rd.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other PHINIA news, VP Robert Boyle sold 1,828 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.77, for a total transaction of $80,011.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 36,337 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,590,470.49. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

PHINIA Company Profile

(Free Report)

PHINIA Inc engages in the development, design, and manufacture of integrated components and systems that optimize performance, increase efficiency, and reduce emissions in combustion and hybrid propulsion for commercial and light vehicles, and industrial applications. The company operates through Fuel Systems and Aftermarket segments.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for PHINIA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PHINIA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.