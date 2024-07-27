Pioneer Municipal High Income Advantage Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MAV) Major Shareholder Saba Capital Management, L.P. Purchases 49,356 Shares

Pioneer Municipal High Income Advantage Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MAV – Get Free Report) major shareholder Saba Capital Management, L.P. acquired 49,356 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $8.37 per share, for a total transaction of $413,109.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,990,058 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,026,785.46. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Major shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Saba Capital Management, L.P. also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, July 18th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. acquired 21,324 shares of Pioneer Municipal High Income Advantage Fund stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $8.35 per share, for a total transaction of $178,055.40.

On Thursday, July 11th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. acquired 46,758 shares of Pioneer Municipal High Income Advantage Fund stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $8.34 per share, for a total transaction of $389,961.72.

On Tuesday, May 28th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. acquired 19,612 shares of Pioneer Municipal High Income Advantage Fund stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $8.04 per share, for a total transaction of $157,680.48.

On Thursday, May 23rd, Saba Capital Management, L.P. purchased 2,117 shares of Pioneer Municipal High Income Advantage Fund stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $8.05 per share, for a total transaction of $17,041.85.

On Tuesday, May 21st, Saba Capital Management, L.P. bought 20,874 shares of Pioneer Municipal High Income Advantage Fund stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $8.12 per share, with a total value of $169,496.88.

On Wednesday, May 15th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. bought 49,514 shares of Pioneer Municipal High Income Advantage Fund stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $8.08 per share, with a total value of $400,073.12.

On Friday, May 3rd, Saba Capital Management, L.P. bought 13,162 shares of Pioneer Municipal High Income Advantage Fund stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $7.96 per share, with a total value of $104,769.52.

On Wednesday, May 1st, Saba Capital Management, L.P. bought 24,037 shares of Pioneer Municipal High Income Advantage Fund stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $7.82 per share, with a total value of $187,969.34.

Pioneer Municipal High Income Advantage Fund Price Performance

NYSE:MAV opened at $8.45 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $8.18 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $8.08. Pioneer Municipal High Income Advantage Fund, Inc. has a 1 year low of $6.37 and a 1 year high of $8.45.

Pioneer Municipal High Income Advantage Fund Dividend Announcement

Institutional Trading of Pioneer Municipal High Income Advantage Fund

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 19th will be issued a $0.0325 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 19th. This represents a $0.39 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.62%.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pioneer Municipal High Income Advantage Fund in the fourth quarter valued at about $68,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new stake in Pioneer Municipal High Income Advantage Fund during the fourth quarter worth about $72,000. Catalytic Wealth RIA LLC bought a new stake in Pioneer Municipal High Income Advantage Fund during the fourth quarter worth about $135,000. Camelot Portfolios LLC raised its holdings in Pioneer Municipal High Income Advantage Fund by 13.3% during the fourth quarter. Camelot Portfolios LLC now owns 17,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $136,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. increased its position in Pioneer Municipal High Income Advantage Fund by 46.9% during the fourth quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 20,270 shares of the company’s stock worth $163,000 after buying an additional 6,470 shares during the last quarter.

About Pioneer Municipal High Income Advantage Fund

Pioneer Municipal High Income Advantage Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Pioneer Investment Management, Inc The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It invests primarily in municipal bonds. The fund benchmarks the performance of its portfolio against the Barclays Capital High Yield Municipal Bond Index and the Barclays Capital Municipal Bond Index.

