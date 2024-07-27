Piper Sandler Boosts Tyler Technologies (NYSE:TYL) Price Target to $625.00

Tyler Technologies (NYSE:TYL – Free Report) had its target price hoisted by Piper Sandler from $529.00 to $625.00 in a report published on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the technology company’s stock.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. JMP Securities upped their price objective on shares of Tyler Technologies from $490.00 to $580.00 and gave the stock a market outperform rating in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. Needham & Company LLC reissued a buy rating and set a $600.00 price target on shares of Tyler Technologies in a research report on Thursday. BTIG Research increased their price target on shares of Tyler Technologies from $515.00 to $550.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Loop Capital increased their price target on shares of Tyler Technologies from $485.00 to $530.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 21st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Tyler Technologies from $550.00 to $580.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Tyler Technologies has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $582.31.

NYSE TYL opened at $590.65 on Friday. Tyler Technologies has a 12 month low of $361.16 and a 12 month high of $593.50. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $499.37 and its 200-day moving average price is $456.77. The stock has a market cap of $25.08 billion, a PE ratio of 133.63, a PEG ratio of 5.30 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19.

Tyler Technologies (NYSE:TYL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The technology company reported $2.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.34 by $0.06. Tyler Technologies had a net margin of 10.24% and a return on equity of 9.66%. The company had revenue of $540.98 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $541.01 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.53 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Tyler Technologies will post 7.1 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider John S. Marr, Jr. sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $483.21, for a total transaction of $2,899,260.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 6,983 shares in the company, valued at $3,374,255.43. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, insider John S. Marr, Jr. sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $483.21, for a total value of $2,899,260.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 6,983 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,374,255.43. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Brenda A. Cline sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $458.83, for a total transaction of $2,294,150.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,358 shares in the company, valued at approximately $623,091.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 26,241 shares of company stock worth $12,495,890 over the last 90 days. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. HB Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Tyler Technologies by 13.0% during the 2nd quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 949 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $477,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares during the period. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Tyler Technologies by 17.8% during the 2nd quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 87,341 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $43,913,000 after purchasing an additional 13,215 shares during the period. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Tyler Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $219,000. Atomi Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Tyler Technologies by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. Atomi Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,367 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $687,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the period. Finally, State of Michigan Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Tyler Technologies by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 11,637 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,851,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.30% of the company’s stock.

Tyler Technologies, Inc provides integrated information management solutions and services for the public sector. It operates in two segments, Enterprise Software and Platform Technologies. The company offers platform and transformative technology solutions, including cybersecurity for government agencies; data and insights solutions; digital solutions that helps workers and policymakers to share, communicate, and leverage data; payments solutions, such as billing, presentment, merchant onboarding, collections, reconciliation, and disbursements; platform technologies, an application development platform that enables government workers to build solutions and applications; and outdoor recreation solutions, including campsite reservations, activity registrations, licensing sales and renewals, and real-time data for conservation and park management.

