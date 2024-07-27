Piper Sandler Increases First Commonwealth Financial (NYSE:FCF) Price Target to $17.00

First Commonwealth Financial (NYSE:FCF – Get Free Report) had its price target hoisted by Piper Sandler from $14.00 to $17.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the bank’s stock. Piper Sandler’s target price would suggest a potential downside of 8.50% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on FCF. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $17.00 target price on shares of First Commonwealth Financial in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. StockNews.com raised First Commonwealth Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 25th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.13.

First Commonwealth Financial Price Performance

Shares of FCF stock opened at $18.58 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $1.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.54 and a beta of 0.85. The business’s fifty day moving average is $14.21 and its 200 day moving average is $13.82. First Commonwealth Financial has a twelve month low of $11.16 and a twelve month high of $19.01. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

First Commonwealth Financial (NYSE:FCF – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The bank reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.01. First Commonwealth Financial had a return on equity of 12.14% and a net margin of 23.39%. The firm had revenue of $120.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $118.34 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.42 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that First Commonwealth Financial will post 1.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in shares of First Commonwealth Financial by 451.1% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,995 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 1,633 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in First Commonwealth Financial in the fourth quarter valued at about $74,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in First Commonwealth Financial by 50.5% in the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 6,666 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $103,000 after acquiring an additional 2,236 shares during the period. Entropy Technologies LP bought a new position in First Commonwealth Financial in the first quarter valued at about $152,000. Finally, EMC Capital Management lifted its holdings in First Commonwealth Financial by 28.6% in the first quarter. EMC Capital Management now owns 15,823 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $220,000 after acquiring an additional 3,523 shares during the period. 72.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

First Commonwealth Financial Company Profile

First Commonwealth Financial Corporation, a financial holding company, provides various consumer and commercial banking services in the United States. Its consumer services include personal checking accounts, interest-earning checking accounts, savings and health savings accounts, insured money market accounts, debit cards, investment certificates, fixed and variable rate certificates of deposit, mortgage loans, secured and unsecured installment loans, construction and real estate loans, safe deposit facilities, credit cards, credit lines with overdraft checking protection, IRA accounts, and automated teller machine (atm) services, as well as internet, mobile, and telephone banking services.

