Piper Sandler Lowers EQT (NYSE:EQT) Price Target to $43.00

EQT (NYSE:EQT – Get Free Report) had its target price lowered by stock analysts at Piper Sandler from $47.00 to $43.00 in a report issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the oil and gas producer’s stock. Piper Sandler’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 25.27% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on EQT from $43.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 4th. Scotiabank increased their price objective on shares of EQT from $54.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 12th. TD Cowen started coverage on shares of EQT in a report on Friday, April 19th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $43.00 target price for the company. Mizuho increased their price target on shares of EQT from $43.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, May 13th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of EQT to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $45.50.

Shares of NYSE:EQT opened at $34.33 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The company has a market capitalization of $15.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.87 and a beta of 1.12. EQT has a 52-week low of $32.07 and a 52-week high of $45.23. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $38.32 and its 200-day simple moving average is $37.29.

EQT (NYSE:EQT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 23rd. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by $0.12. The business had revenue of $952.51 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.06 billion. EQT had a net margin of 12.45% and a return on equity of 4.55%. The company’s revenue was down 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.17) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that EQT will post 1.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Lesley Evancho sold 46,884 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.29, for a total transaction of $1,935,840.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 160,884 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,642,900.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, insider Lesley Evancho sold 46,884 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.29, for a total value of $1,935,840.36. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 160,884 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,642,900.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP William E. Jordan sold 35,000 shares of EQT stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.72, for a total transaction of $1,425,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 456,837 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,602,402.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.63% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Private Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in EQT in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC boosted its stake in EQT by 936.1% during the 2nd quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 1,005 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 908 shares during the period. Blue Trust Inc. grew its position in EQT by 149.5% in the 2nd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 998 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 598 shares during the last quarter. Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of EQT in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Finally, EntryPoint Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of EQT during the first quarter valued at approximately $54,000. 90.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

EQT Corporation operates as a natural gas production company in the United States. The company sells natural gas and natural gas liquids to marketers, utilities, and industrial customers through pipelines located in the Appalachian Basin. It also offers marketing services and contractual pipeline capacity management services.

